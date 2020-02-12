DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 12

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY , FEBRUARY 12 ** NEW DELHI – Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh arrived on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India (to Feb 13). ** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's multiannual financial framework in Strasbourg. - 0800 GMT ** TIRANA, Albania - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at joint news conference with Albania Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj. - 0900 GMT ** RIGA, Latvia - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi visits Latvia and meets with the Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics.- 1305 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the State Department. - 1530 GMT ** HELSINKI – Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz visits Finland (to Feb 13).

ADDIS ABABA, DAKAR, BERLIN – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement (to Feb 14) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). KIEV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12). BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and several ministers of her cabinet meet with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to discuss future relations between the bloc and the UK.

MINSK - Member of the Federal Council of Switzerland and Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis is set to visit Belarus (to Feb. 13). WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno Garces at the White House.

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers holds a two-day meeting at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels (to Feb. 13). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives news conference on the EU's winter economic forecast. - 1000 GMT ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference after a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers. - 1145 GMT

CHAMONIX, France - French President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech at the launch of the French Biodiversity Office after visiting the "Mer de Glace", France's largest glacier, to highlight the effects of climate change. - 1000 GMT CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address, setting out key policy objectives for the year - 1700 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery - 1400 GMT. DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020. ROME - Pope Francis meets Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at the Vatican - 0800 GMT. CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address, setting out key policy objectives for the year - 1700 GMT.

New Delhi - Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo on 4-day visit to India (to Feb. 16). BERLIN/DAKAR/LUANDA/ADDIS ABABA/RIYADH/MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and Oman (to Feb. 22).

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a renowned economist, speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery before they discuss trade relations and foreign aid issues - 1430 GMT.

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY , FEBRUARY 15

ADDIS ABABA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make his first visit to Africa, aimed at strengthening security and economic ties. He will travel to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia, where he is expected to address the African Union and meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , FEBRUARY 16

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan (to Feb. 19). BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel meets with leaders from Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Kosovo - 1800 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 LUANDA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Angola President Joao Lourenco to discuss Angola's anti-corruption efforts. PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 ADDIS ABABA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Ethiopia as part of his first official trip to Africa.

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - The 27 EU countries will meet to discuss the 2021-2027 budget. BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - Vienna Opera Ball 2020. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State MiKe Pompeo visits Oman to express his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said and to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24 NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India (to Feb. 25).

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15). ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020.

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies' meeting in Malaysia.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020. STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

