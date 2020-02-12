U.N. rights office issues report on companies active in West Bank settlements

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday issued a report on companies it said to have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a long-delayed move likely to draw the ire of Israel and its main ally the United States.

In a statement, it said it had identified 112 business entities that it has reasonable grounds to conclude have ties with Israeli settlements - 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other states.

"While the settlements as such are regarded as illegal under international law, this report does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question, or of business enterprises' involvement in them," the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.