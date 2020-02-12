Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote was due to be formally announced around 1800 GMT but a Reuters tally as the count progressed showed a majority in favor of removing the legal protection that had shielded Salvini as a former cabinet minister.

The decision gives magistrates in Sicily the go-ahead to press charges over his decision to keep more than 100 migrants blocked aboard a coastguard ship for six days last July as he waited for other European Union states to agree to take them in. Salvini, the head of Italy's League party who was serving as interior minister at the time, could eventually face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty at the end of Italy's tortuous legal process. The conviction could also bar him from political office, dashing his ambitions to lead a future government.

Aware that the vote in the upper house Senate looked certain to go against him, Salvini sought to make political capital out of the case, saying he was ready to face prosecution. "I have chosen against my own interests ... to go to court and rely on the impartiality of the judiciary," said Salvini.

"Unlike others who run away, I do not flee and I will calmly await judgment, first of the courts and then of the Italian people when they get to vote," he told reporters. The byzantine nature of Italy's legal system means Salvini faces no immediate risk, but the case could prove a distraction as other investigations start to pile up at his door.

Earlier this month another tribunal in Sicily recommended that Salvini stand trial over a separate migrant stand-off dating from last August, with parliament expected to decide on this case later in the year. POLITICAL INDEPENDENCE

During his 14 months at the interior ministry, Salvini made tackling migrant boats a priority, barring ports to rescue ships and threatening the charities operating them with fines. In July, two weeks before he abandoned a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, he refused to let migrants disembark from the Gregoretti coastguard vessel, ignoring pleas from human rights groups to let the group come ashore.

Magistrates in Sicily say this was an abuse of power and amounted to de facto kidnapping. But under Italian law, former ministers cannot be tried for actions undertaken while in office unless parliament authorizes the investigation. The Gregoretti investigation echoes another case from earlier last year when magistrates sought to try Salvini over his decision to keep 150 migrants aboard a coastguard ship for five days in August 2018.

On that occasion, parliament blocked the request, with 5-Star rallying to his support, arguing that the decision to keep the migrants at sea was a collective one. This time, his one-time allies say he acted unilaterally without prior assent. The Senate decision has come at an awkward time for Salvini, whose deft political touch appears to have deserted him.

The League remains easily Italy's largest party with more than 30% support, the latest polls say, but a defeat in a key regional election last month frustrated Salvini's latest effort to bring down the Roman government and return to power. His party is also facing two separate financial inquiries for possible money laundering and for international corruption over suspicions that it tried to obtain millions of euros via a secret Russian oil deal - accusations it denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

Singer Victor Olaiya dies aged 89 in Lagos, Nigeria - reports

Veteran singer Victor Olaiya died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria, local media reported on Wednesday. He was 89 years old.Dozens of people are tweeting about the legend and paying their tributes.Another icon gone. Rest ...

On road to recovery: Pandya hits NCA nets

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy NCA here on Wednesday. Pandya was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020