N.Irish police charge man with murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Northern Irish police said on Wednesday they had charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year, a killing that sparked outrage in the British-run province. The local man was arrested by detectives on Tuesday and taken to Belfast where he was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with professing to be a member of a proscribed organization.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

