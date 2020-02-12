Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.

Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has sent migrants, many from Central America and Cuba, to Mexico under a policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The policy has been a key element of Trump's push to curb waves of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. Speaking to a news conference, Ebrard said he expected the number of migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program to remain around current levels.

The number of migrant crossings at the shared border between the United States and Mexico has declined by about 75% over the past eight months, Ebrard added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin making every effort to improve quality of education: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday. Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispens...

Britain starts setting up 'first internet watchdog'

London, Feb 12 AFP The British government said Wednesday it planned to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet and issue substantial fines to social media giants that fail to remove harmful content. Media minister Nicky Morgan ...

German lawmakers approve funds for new Euro fighter jet

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German lawmakers signed off Wednesday on the first funds for a cross-border project with France to develop a new fighter jet and reinvigorate an ambitious programme aimed at bringing together Europes disparate military fo...

RSS, BJP trying to do away with reservation: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday accused the RSS and the BJP of being anti-reservation, and said they are trying to do away with quota for STs, SCs and OBCs given by the Constitution. He s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020