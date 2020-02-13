Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 03:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions
Pentagon (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon is likely to back restrictions to Huawei Technologies, reversing earlier opposition to a proposal meant to further crackdown on U.S. exports to the blacklisted Chinese technology company, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with internal deliberations, the report said the reversal would allow a rule first proposed by the U.S. Commerce Department to advance and make it harder for U.S. companies to get around the effective ban on exports to Huawei. https://politi.co/2uuvish The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

The Trump administration added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns. In blacklisting the company, the U.S. government had said it had a "reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Benn, Stars seek payback against Leafs in Toronto

The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Jan. 29 and the Stars would like to return the favor as they go for their third straight wi...

Rio braces for coronavirus risk during Carnival party

Preparing for Rio de Janeiros Carnival, when well over 1 million visitors pour into the Marvelous City for round-the-clock revelry, is always a daunting task for city officials. But this year, the job is just a little bit tougher - thanks t...

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

Soccer-Dominant Athletic take narrow lead over Granada in Copa semi

Athletic Bilbao dominated Granada in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg but was only able to earn a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Basques, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressed at a raucous San Mames and had two goals di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020