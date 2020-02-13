UPDATE 1-Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions

The Pentagon is likely to back restrictions to Huawei Technologies, reversing earlier opposition to a proposal meant to further crackdown on U.S. exports to the blacklisted Chinese technology company, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with internal deliberations, the report said the reversal would allow a rule first proposed by the U.S. Commerce Department to advance and make it harder for U.S. companies to get around the effective ban on exports to Huawei. https://politi.co/2uuvish The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

The Trump administration added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns. In blacklisting the company, the U.S. government had said it had a "reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.