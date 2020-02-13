Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Removal of China's top HK affairs official may signal tougher stance

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Beijing has replaced the head of its office overseeing Hong Kong with a political hardliner and ally of President Xi Jinping, signaling a more hands-on approach in its management of the Chinese-ruled city after often violent anti-government protests.

The restructuring removes Zhang Xiaoming as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), to be replaced by Xia Baolong, a vice chairman of the top advisory body of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's human resources ministry said on Thursday. Zhang, 56, is the most senior Chinese official to lose their job after protests escalated in Hong Kong last June over a bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

The removal of Zhang, who will remain with the HKMAO as deputy director in charge of daily operations, follows Beijing's January move to replace the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, the most senior Beijing-appointed official in the former British colony. Xia becomes the first official with no previous Hong Kong or diplomatic experience to take the job since the office was founded in 1978.

"The importance is not their lack of Hong Kong experience but their closeness and loyalty to Xi," said Hong Kong-based political commentator Sonny Lo, who said the new team could engineer changes in Hong Kong officials and policies, using possible handouts and improved social welfare as sweeteners. Zhang's demotion, together with the appointment of 67-year-old Xia, underscores a potentially more assertive approach by Xi in how he manages Hong Kong's affairs, analysts said.

"Beijing no longer accepts Hong Kong and Macau affairs to be handled in a passive, run-of-the-mill way," said Li Xiaobing, a law professor at China's Nankai University, "Going forward, Beijing expects creativity and breakthrough." Macau, a former Portuguese colony, sits across the mouth of the Pearl River from Hong Kong.

HARDLINER Xia served as Xi's deputy when the president was party secretary of Zhejiang province from 2003 to 2007.

"Xi now has his proteges in place over Hong Kong for the first time," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. "While that may give Hong Kong 'face', it is certainly going to put Hong Kong under more political pressure," Cabestan said.

A campaign in 2015 to tear down underground Christian churches in China's eastern province of Zhejiang, part of a wider clampdown on unregistered places of worship under Xi, gave Xia a reputation as a hardliner. "Xia is not moderate and he has shown himself to be a zealous servant of Xi Jinping. We can expect that to continue," Cabestan said.

Zhang had backed the controversial extradition bill, telling a visiting Hong Kong delegation how urgent it was that Hong Kong pass the measure, Reuters reported in December. The bill was scrapped after mass demonstrations, although the protests evolved into calls for greater democracy, posing the gravest popular challenge to Xi since he came to power.

The reshuffle could pave the way for Beijing to possibly introduce a national education curriculum and a controversial national security law that prompted mass demonstrations in 2003, said Gu Su, a retired law professor at Nanjing University in China. "It's the party's tradition to make appointments first and then to start structural changes," said Gu.

China's new Liaison Office director, Luo Huining, wrote in January in the official People's Daily of the need to "establish and perfect the national security protection legal system and executive mechanism, as well as strengthening law enforcement." Beijing also said on Thursday that it had named Luo and Fu Ziying, the director of the Macau liaison office, as new deputy directors of the HKMAO, in addition to their existing posts.

