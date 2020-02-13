Bookie Sanjiv Chawla produced before Delhi court in match fixing scandal

Sanjiv Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday. Delhi police sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Chawla, who was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.

The police told the court that Chawla, who was extradited from London on Thursday, has to be taken to various places in order to unearth a larger conspiracy. Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

