China will aim to hit economic development target despite coronavirus -state TV

China's government will strive to achieve economic and social development targets for 2020 despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Thursday.

Citing comments during a meeting of a government committee on the coronavirus outbreak chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the broadcaster said each provincial government should design differentiated and targeted measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It has killed nearly 1,400 and infected tens of thousands.

