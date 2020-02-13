Alok Sharma appointed UK business minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Alok Sharma as his new business minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
Sharma, 52, was also appointed as the minister in charge of the UK's COP26 climate change summit.
He was previously secretary of state for international development.
