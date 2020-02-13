Alok Sharma appointed UK business minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Alok Sharma as his new business minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Sharma, 52, was also appointed as the minister in charge of the UK's COP26 climate change summit.

He was previously secretary of state for international development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.