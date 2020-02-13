Left Menu
Delhi court sends match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla to 12-day police custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted police 12-day custody of Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000.

Delhi court sends match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla to 12-day police custody
Sanjeev Chawla was presented before the court today after his extradition from London on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted police 12-day custody of Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000. He was presented before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi today after his extradition from London on Wednesday.

Delhi Police had sought 14-day police custody to unearth the entire match-fixing conspiracy. However, CMM Sirohi permitted Delhi Police to quiz Chawla only for 12 days. Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava and Anil Paswan told the court that the accused is required to be confronted with evidence in connection with match-fixing of five ODI international matches and some test matches that took place in 2000.

The police also told the court that Chawla is required to be taken to six places -- Nagpur, Banglore, Kochi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur and Vadodara -- for investigation. The police named him as the main conspirator and kingpin of match-fixing. The police also told the court that multiple countries involved in the conspiracy.

Advocates Vineet Malhotra along with Hemant Shah appeared for Sanjeev Chawla and opposed the Delhi Police plea seeking custodial interrogation stating that chargesheet has been filed in the case. He also said that as per extradition terms and condition, the government has assured that Chawla would be only kept in Tihar Jail.

Malhotra said that Chawla is not an Indian citizen, which was opposed by prosecutors saying that he was earlier an Indian citizen. (ANI)

