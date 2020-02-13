Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDRC directs ICICI to pay Rs 1-lakh compensation for losing sale-deed of customer's property

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:30 IST
NCDRC directs ICICI to pay Rs 1-lakh compensation for losing sale-deed of customer's property
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Apex consumer forum NCDRC has directed ICICI Bank to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a customer for losing original sale-deed of his property which was deposited with the bank against a loan. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the bank as "stern advice of caution".

Out of the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed on the bank, Rs 50,000 has to be paid to the couple and the remaining to be deposited with the Consumer Legal Aid Account of the district forum, the commission said. Alwar-resident Rajesh Khandelwal and his wife had taken a home loan of Rs 17.5 lakh from ICICI and deposited the originally registered sale-deed of their flat with the bank which later lost it.

The commission, while upholding the order of the Alwar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, observed that the originally registered sale-deed is a document and losing it can adversely affect the property. "It may be noted that an originally registered sale-deed is an important document, its loss adversely affects the property. Even if the document is reconstructed, a question still obtains on the property, and continues in perpetuity," NCDRC presiding member Dinesh Singh said.

The NCDRC, while rejecting the revision petition of the bank, also advised the bank to conduct an inquiry to fix responsibility for the loss of the document. "In addition, the bank, through its Chief Executive, is advised to conduct an inquiry to fix responsibility for the loss of the original document of the Complainants as also to inculcate and imbibe systemic improvements to avert such deficiency in future qua 'consumers' in general," said the NCDRC.

The commission also noted that the bank should have apologized to the Khandelwals for losing the original document and should have "reconstructed" and given it back to the couple. "By its (ICICI) own admission, it lost/misplaced the original document of the Complainants, it should have, on its own, in the normal won't of its functioning, got the document reconstructed, handed over the reconstructed document to the Complainants, with courtesy and apology, as also conducted an internal inquiry to fix responsibility as well as undertaken systemic improvements for future," the commission said.

The district consumer commission had last year directed the bank to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the couple and against this order, ICICI had moved the state commission which upheld the district forum's order. Subsequently, ICICI moved the NCDRC against the state commission's order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub: Minister

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state. The 300 HWCs will be connected with the...

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...

UPDATE 1-China's Xi pledges to minimise impact of virus

China will definitely be able to minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of its economy, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state media reported.China will strive to achieve this years ...

UPDATE 1-Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 - website

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from Feb. 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.The iPhone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020