Hope death warrant against convicts is issued on Feb 17: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

After a Delhi court adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, her mother Asha Devi on Thursday hoped that the death warrant would be issued against the four convicts on February 17.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a Delhi court adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, her mother Asha Devi on Thursday hoped that the death warrant would be issued against the four convicts on February 17. "I have full faith in the Supreme Court. I am hoping that the death warrant is expected to be issued on Monday (February 17). One day, all the four convicts will be hanged," Asha Devi told media here.

A Delhi court adjourned the hearing as a petition challenging the rejection of the mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is pending before the Supreme Court. The lawyers of the victim's parents have objected to adjourning the matter for February 17, and have asked for hearing the matter on February 15.

The Patiala House Court observed that Article 21 of the Constitution protects the life and liberty of the convicts till the last breath of life. Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved the order on the issue of rejection of mercy petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said that convict Vinay Sharma was not kept in solitary confinement as it was argued by convict's lawyer AP Singh in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

