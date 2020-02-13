Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal - lawmaker

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:01 IST
UPDATE 3-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal - lawmaker
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (fiannafail)

Ireland's largest party Fianna Fail has ruled out going into government with Sinn Fein, a senior lawmaker said, in a move that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time. The move raises the chances of Ireland being forced to go to the polls again in the coming months, a development analyst has said could further boost Sinn Fein, whose support surged 50% in last weekend's election in part due to anger at a housing crisis.

The center-right Fianna Fail party will seek to form a government that does not include Sinn Fein, senior Fianna Fail lawmaker Niall Collins told Reuters as he left a meeting of the party's lawmakers. "We gave the party leader license to speak to whoever he needs to speak to, with the exception of a Sinn Fein," Collins said. The party is fully behind the position, he added.

Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and the center-right Fine Gael Party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar each secured just under a quarter of seats in parliament in elections last weekend, meaning it will be hard to form a government unless at least two of the three cooperate. Fine Gael, which has 35 seats in the 160-seat parliament, has already ruled out a deal with Sinn Fein, which is on 37. Fianna Fail is the largest party with 38 seats.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have long shunned Sinn Fein, citing policy differences and the party's historic links to the IRA, which fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal. Both parties are also opposed to Sinn Fein's high-spending promises, its pledge to scrap property tax and plans to hike income taxes on high earners they say would discourage foreign multinationals that employ one-in-10 Irish workers.

Surveys showed that voters rejected the traditional parties over the campaign issues of healthcare and the high cost and low availability of housing, won over by Sinn Fein's high-spending promises and a pledge to freeze residential rents. Sinn Fein on Thursday effectively admitted it could not enter power without one of the two large parties, with leader Mary Lou McDonald telling reporters it would be "very, very tricky to construct such a government."

Asked what the likeliest government was now, Collins said "who knows, it may not be possible" to form a government. Asked if Fianna Fail would talk to Fine Gael about the formation of a government, Collins said, "That wasn't really discussed."

Some Fianna Fail lawmakers suggested the party could lead a minority government similar to the previous administration Varadkar led via a co-operation deal with Fianna Fail, then the main opposition party. But Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Fine Gael repeated his personal view that another minority government was not a good idea after both parties suffered in the election.

Another such arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail would allow Sinn Fein to continue to build in opposition, Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tightens grip on finance ministry with new joint advisory board

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has created a new economic advisory board split between his office and the finance ministry, his spokesman said, as the British leader tightens his control over management of the economy.The team, announced as p...

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away at 79

R K Pachauri, a former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said. He was 79.It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of...

o rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 PTI A day after the CAG audit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 livecartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,police on Thursday maintained that no rifles were missing, even asthe oppositi...

Presi students gherao dean over pending demands

Presidency University students on Thursday gheraoed the dean of student affairs on thevarsity campus demanding that the issues faced by them be addressed at the earliest.The students are demanding the handing over of three wards of the boys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020