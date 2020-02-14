Left Menu
UP: Man gets life term for gunning down youth

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:34 IST
A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for gunning down a youth in Muzaffarnagar district that sparked communal tension six years ago. Additional District Sessions Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Sachin after holding him guilty under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

According to prosecution, then 18-year-old Uvesh Rehman was shot dead in Ghas Mandi locality in Kotwali police station area of the district on May 8, 2014. Police had registered a case against Sachin and Rohan. Later, Rohan was found to be a juvenile at the time and a separate case was filed against him.

