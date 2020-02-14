Left Menu
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial remand

Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, moved the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging his 12-day custodial remand. A trial court on Thursday sent Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation, noting the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be to various cities across the nation.

The court sent Chawla, extradited from the United Kingdom, to 12-day custody after Delhi Police sought his 14-day custodial interrogation. The court had noted that as per September 22, 2017 Letter of Assurance to the UK, the Government of India had assured that the accused would be kept at Tihar jail complex during the pre-trial detention and upon conviction by competent court.

It had said however that "the stage of pre trial does not include the stage of investigation and the police custody sought is not against the spirit of the letter of government of India". The trial court directed the accused to be produced on February 25.

The court was informed that Chawla, who was extradited from London on Thursday, was involved in fixing of five matches and has to be taken to various places and confronted with certain people in order to unearth the larger conspiracy. Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police told the court.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000. The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

