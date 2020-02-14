Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to J-K admn on plea of Omar's sister against his PSA detention, seeks response by March 2

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:26 IST
SC notice to J-K admn on plea of Omar's sister against his PSA detention, seeks response by March 2
NC leader Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot speaking to media in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Jammu and Kashmir administration to file a reply by March 2.

The apex court inquired whether any similar plea filed by any person is pending before the High Court. On this, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Omar's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot, said "no". Later, while speaking to media reporters, Sara said she has full faith in the judiciary.

"We were hopeful that, as this is a habeas corpus case, that the relief would be sooner. But we have full faith in the justice system. We are here because we want that all Kashmiris should have the same rights as all citizens of India and we are waiting for that day," she said. In her plea, Sara, wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, said the order of detention is manifestly illegal and there is no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".She also said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide" to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is "silenced".The plea has sought quashing of the February 5 order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court."The intent of exercise of power was to incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the State and the Union over several years... stood by India whenever the situation so demanded," the petition stated.The plea added that the grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 had invoked the stringent PSA against former Chief Minister Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti.Both the former Chief Ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Carney says business must come clean quickly on climate

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on the worlds businesses to publish strategies for cutting carbon emissions and adopting cleaner power sources by November when world leaders meet in Scotland for U.N.-led climate talks. Its not j...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

Italian yields rise as investors digest coronavirus impact on markets

After a strong rally the previous day, Italian government bonds changed course on Friday as investors reassessed the severity of the 2019-nCov coronavirus on global economic growth. Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, wi...

Rahul asks who benefitted from Pulwama strike, BJP calls him LeT and Jaish sympathiser

The Pulwama terror attack was at the center of a bitter war of words between the opposition and the BJP on Friday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking who benefitted from the strike and the ruling party accusing him of being a known sym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020