Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict petition challenging rejection of mercy plea

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:38 IST
SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict petition challenging rejection of mercy plea
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. Supreme Court also said in its order that the medical reports stated that Vinay is psychologically fit and his medical condition is stable. The apex court dismissed his petition, finding it devoid of merit.

Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, had filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President of India. On February 1, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma in the case. The mercy petitions of convicts Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected.

The Delhi High Court on February 5 granted a week's time to the four convicts to avail of all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime. A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- on January 7 and they were scheduled to be executed on January 22 at Tihar Jail. Later, the execution was suspended indefinitely by a Delhi court.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalizing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States, and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the att...

Virus-hit Hong Kong says it with face masks, not flowers

Hong Kong, Feb 14 AFP Hong Kongs flower markets are lamenting dismal Valentines Day sales as the city battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with admirers joking that a box of face masks is a better way to say I love you than a bouquet. A...

Kafeel Khan slapped with NSA for anti-CAA speech at AMU

The stringent National Security Act NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan, who is lodged in Mathura jail, in connection with his anti-CAA speech at the Aligarh Muslim University. Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai o...

Where's inquiry report? Who has been held accountable, asks CPI(M) on Pulwama attack anniv

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the CPIM on Friday questioned the government about the inquiry report of the incident and demanded its accountability, while accusing the BJP of seeking for votes in the name of the CRPF perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020