Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC orders bureaucrat to plant saplings for delayed action

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:14 IST
HC orders bureaucrat to plant saplings for delayed action

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed a top bureaucrat of the state industries department to plant 100 saplings for the inordinate delay in enforcing a court directive in a tax-related matter filed by private chemical industry.

Justice Amit Rawal, in an extraordinary proceeding, issued a directive to IAS officer and director of Industries and Commerce K Biju to plant the 100 saplings as a penalty for the inordinate delay by his department in enforcing a court order on the grant of exemption to the industry.

Also, the court directed the government to take appropriate action against other government officials responsible for the delay. The court had, in 2007, granted a two-month-long stay on a plea of the company on the disputed issue of collection of tax from it on condition that it remit Rs 5 lakh towards the demand not covered by the claim exemption.

The petitioner remitted Rs 5 lakh but the state-level committee on tax exemption did not dispose of the appeal on time as submitted before the High Court. Again, the petitioner approached the High Court in 2008 and the court directed a fresh time-limit for disposal and staying the recovery steps.

However, a hearing on the matter was conducted by the state-level committee eight years later in 2016 much after the time-limit fixed by the High Court. But no orders were communicated to the petitioner and petitioner again approached the High Court questioning the delay in taking the decision on the matter.

Taking a serious note of the matter, Justice Amit Rawal directed the IAS officer to be physically present in the court and directed him to plant the saplings for the delay in settling the dispute. The court directed the Forest Department to identify the places where the trees are to be planted and submit a list to the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military so...

Indian men edge out Thailand 3-2 to enter semifinals of Asia Team Championships

The Indian mens team assured itself of a medal after progressing to the semifinals with a thrilling 3-2 win over Thailand at the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Friday. After star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth face...

BJP holds meetings to review party's debacle in Delhi Assembly polls

BJP leaders held a series of marathon meetings on Friday and cited organisational shortcomings and inadequacies of campaigning as reasons behind the partys poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls. The meetings were attended by Delhi BJ...

Mamata jibe at Shah over disapproval of "goli maro" comment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home MinisterAmit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like goli maro during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was asinconsequential as doctor coming after the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020