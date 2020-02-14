Reddy calls for concerted efforts by BIMSTEC countries to fight against drug trafficking

The menace of drug trafficking can be controlled by concerted efforts by affected nations through sharing the experiences and information, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. Presiding over the valedictory session of 'Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking' for BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Partner Nations here, Reddy said that multi-dimensional menace can be tackled through comprehensive strategy with a joint and coordinated approach.

Talking about the steps taken by the government to combat drug trafficking, Reddy said it has laid down a strategy to increase coordination among various agencies. According to an official press release, Reddy said BIMSTEC countries have centuries-old deep cultural and traditional ties and face similar maritime security threats.

"The issues of terrorism and drug trafficking have increased manifold through the maritime route and this makes the coordination among these nations all the important," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.