Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reddy calls for concerted efforts by BIMSTEC countries to fight against drug trafficking

The menace of drug trafficking can be controlled by concerted efforts by affected nations through sharing the experiences and information, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:28 IST
Reddy calls for concerted efforts by BIMSTEC countries to fight against drug trafficking
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

The menace of drug trafficking can be controlled by concerted efforts by affected nations through sharing the experiences and information, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. Presiding over the valedictory session of 'Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking' for BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Partner Nations here, Reddy said that multi-dimensional menace can be tackled through comprehensive strategy with a joint and coordinated approach.

Talking about the steps taken by the government to combat drug trafficking, Reddy said it has laid down a strategy to increase coordination among various agencies. According to an official press release, Reddy said BIMSTEC countries have centuries-old deep cultural and traditional ties and face similar maritime security threats.

"The issues of terrorism and drug trafficking have increased manifold through the maritime route and this makes the coordination among these nations all the important," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

In new attack on site of massacre, 21 killed or missing in Mali

At least 21 people were dead or missing on Friday after an attack on a village that was the scene last year of Malis worst civilian massacre in recent memory, the government said. A government statement did not say who carried out the attac...

UPDATE 3-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal

The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence that could lead to U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that Taliban needed to...

Yet another Nigerian arrested for 'supplying' drug in Himachal: Police

A Himachal police team has arrested a Nigerian from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on charges smuggling heroin in the state, taking the number of such foreigners in recent weeks to 11. A Kullu police team nabbed Ugochukwu John O...

Maha: 2 pilgrims run over by truck in Akola

Two people were run over by a truck late Friday night while on a pilgrimage near Loharaavillage in Maharashtras Akola district, police said. An official identified the deceased as Vishal Patekarand Shyam Nivane, both of whom were walking as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020