Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Border Patrol to send 'Tactical Unit' officers to 'sanctuary cities'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 04:33 IST
U.S. Border Patrol to send 'Tactical Unit' officers to 'sanctuary cities'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt "sanctuary" policies to protect them from deportation.

Members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to cities to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They will also be sent to San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, CBP spokesman Lawrence Payne said in a statement. The special CBP unit's members undergo a "grueling" training program designed to "mirror aspects" of U.S. Special Operation Forces courses, according to details about the program published on the CBP website. The unit was launched in 1984 in response to rioting at immigration detention facilities.

Scores of Democrat-controlled cities and counties have adopted policies to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, making them a target for Republican President Donald Trump. The move to boost ICE support in the targeted cities, first reported by the New York Times, marks the latest escalation in the administration's fight against these localities and comes just days after the Department of Justice filed new lawsuits against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, where Seattle is located.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said last week it would bar New Yorkers from obtaining new and renewal Global Entry passes and from participating in three programs that permit faster travel between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, a move that could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers if left in place. "ICE is utilizing CBP to supplement enforcement activity in response to the resource challenges stemming from sanctuary city policies," Acting ICE Director Matthew T. Albence said. "As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities."

The deployment will run from February through May, the New York Times reported, citing a CBP email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers

The U.S. governments decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit U.S. airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus said.The European...

Brewers' Hader loses arbitration hearing

Milwaukee left-hander Josh Hader suffered his first defeat of 2020 on Friday, losing his arbitration hearing with the Brewers. Hader will earn 4.1 million in 2020, rather than the 6.4 million he requested.Players with three years of major l...

Health News Roundup: U.S. states reject $18 billion proposals; WHO says joint China mission to strat coronavirus probe and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. states reject 18 billion proposals to settle opioid lawsuits, discussions ongoing sourcesTwenty-one states have rejected an 18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug ...

China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,523 as of the end of Friday, up by 143 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.The number of new deaths in Chinas cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020