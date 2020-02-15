Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC quashes defamation cases against two dailies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:44 IST
HC quashes defamation cases against two dailies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal defamation cases filed by the Tamil Nadu government against a leading English Daily and a Tamil newspaper for publishing an interview of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on late J Jayalalithaa, in 2014. Justice M Dhandapani had recently quashed the government orders issued in 2014, for prosecuting the publisher of a Tamil daily and Resident Editor of an English newspaper for publishing the interview of Swamy, in which he had made a mention of his letter to the Prime Minister.

Allowing the petitions by the newspapers against the G.Os, the judge held that the state government's action in initiating prosecution against the petitioners for carrying the interview of Swamy was a "direct invasion" into the right of freedom of speech and expression that cannot be curtailed by invocation of Section 499 IPC. While it was the duty of the Court to safeguard the interests of those persons holding public office from being defamed for discharging their public functions, equally, the citizens should also be safeguarded from the governmental machinery against malicious prosecution, he added.

The judge also noted that the ingredients for filing a complaint by the public prosecutor in the present case as enumerated under section 199(2) Cr Pc. itself has not been fulfilled. The defamation should be in respect of the conduct of the public servant in the discharge of his or her public functions, which is not the case on hand, he pointed out. The statements carried by the petitioners in print, by no stretch of imagination, could be said to be defamatory ones made with a view to harm the reputation of the Chief Minister's office in respect to her conduct in the discharge of her public functions, the court said.

"Therefore, the initiation of the prosecution for defamation u/s 199 (2) Cr.P.C. is not sustainable for the offense alleged to have been committed under section 499, 500 and 501 IPC," it said. The BJP leader had alleged that then chief minister Jayalalithaa saw his success as threatening her political position in the Assembly polls.

In his letter to Modi, Swamy had criticized late Jayalalithaa for appropriating his (Swamy) achievements, his hard work on issues pertaining to Mullaperiyar dam, installation of the Thevar statue in Parliament and the 2G spectrum scam. Subsequently, the city public prosecutor had filed defamation cases against the two newspapers for carrying the interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the intern...

Maha CM assures decision in public interest on NPR & NRC:Awhad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured to take a decision on the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR in the interest of people through discussions, NCP leader and state Housin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020