Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Macron opens door to North Macedonia, Albania EU accession talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Macron opens door to North Macedonia, Albania EU accession talks
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would allow North Macedonia and Albania to begin talks on joining the European Union if the bloc's executive gave them a positive review next month.

Macron's comments at the Munich Security Conference look set to end his freeze on the two Balkan countries' progress towards EU membership and reassure other European leaders that France still backs expanding the bloc to new members. "We are waiting for the (European Commission) report in March ... depending on that, if the results are positive and confidence is established, then we should be in a position to open the negotiations," Macron told the conference.

Macron had refused to approve the start of so-called accession negotiations at a summit in October, saying the process of admitting new members needed to change. One French minister called the accession process an "endless soap opera". Worried by Chinese and Russian influence in the six states that aspire to join the bloc - Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia - Germany and the European Commission said Macron was wrong to block them.

This month, the Commission suggested reforms to the accession process along the lines of a French proposal made in November, giving EU governments more say and making it easier to stop or reset negotiations and freeze funds. Macron's shift sets the stage for the 27 EU governments' assent before an EU-Balkan summit in Zagreb in May. Denmark and the Netherlands, who supported Macron's position last year, are expected to drop their resistance, EU diplomats told Reuters.

France and its allies are concerned about the EU's ability to bring in a region scarred by ethnic wars in the 1990s and struggling with crime and corruption, anxious not to repeat what they believe was the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007. Membership talks, once underway, will take years. Macron also cautioned that so-called EU enlargement was not a panacea for the bloc's difficulties in speaking with one voice and that more members also meant the need for a bigger EU common budget, something northern EU members reject.

"It doesn't work at 27 (EU members) so do you think it will work if we're 32 or 33? We are not coherent," Macron said. "The implicit strategy is that we think of Europe as a big market ... but not a political power with collective preferences and a minimum of convergence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the intern...

Maha CM assures decision in public interest on NPR & NRC:Awhad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured to take a decision on the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR in the interest of people through discussions, NCP leader and state Housin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020