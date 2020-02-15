Left Menu
Development News Edition

There should have been separate acts for domestic arbitration and foreign awards: SC judge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:40 IST
There should have been separate acts for domestic arbitration and foreign awards: SC judge
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

There should have been two arbitration acts -- one for domestic and another for foreign awards -- because the regimes are entirely different, Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra said at a conference here on Saturday. Justice Malhotra was speaking on "Arbitration Highlights Need to Shift From Ad Hoc to Institutional Arbitration" at the 12th annual international arbitration conclave, organized by Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre (NPAC), according to a statement.

"There should have been two acts, one for domestic arbitration and one for imposing foreign awards because the regimes are entirely different, and sometimes in the interpretation of one part, one tends to look at the other part which may create confusion," she said, according to the statement. Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, Fountain Court Chambers, London, while speaking at the conclave, talked about the need to safeguard party access to a limited pool of arbitrators who have expertise in specialist arbitration, the statement said.

"The need for impartiality among arbitrators is important in a system that is voluntary and autonomous. Parties have to be completely comfortable with the arbitrator who will resolve their dispute," Mulcahy added. Senior advocate and NPAC Director Arvind P Datar talked about the need to focus solely on institutional arbitration and said public sector units (PSUs) should make institutional arbitration mandatory.

"For the last 25 years, I have been hearing about how we should not have ad hoc arbitration, and I think it's time to bite the bullet and make it mandatory for at least PSUs to make Institutional Arbitration mandatory. Before we become an international hub of arbitration, we also must focus on making domestic arbitration very robust," Datar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia says American from cruise ship tests positive for new coronavirus

Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health...

Haryana CM approves to request Centre for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in state

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave the approval to request the Central Government for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in the state. A proposal of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana in this regard has...

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...

CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.Raids are being carried out at three places i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020