Kejriwal hosts dinner for 'Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues' at his residence

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hosted dinner for 'Cabinet Minister designates' at his residence here. "Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi government," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal had invited the leaders to discuss the government's priorities and tasks for the coming three months and to focus on the roadmap to make Delhi a global city. Kejriwal, who spearheaded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to another resounding victory in the Assembly elections of Delhi by winning 62 seats out of 70, will take oath as the Chief Minister on Sunday. He will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row. He is scheduled to take oath along with other ministers at 10 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.