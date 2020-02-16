Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue
Tunisia's designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue coalition negotiations after the Ennahda party, the biggest in parliament, rejected it.
Fakhfakh submitted a list of cabinet nominees to President Kais Saied, with Nizar Yaich as a finance minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Elyes Fakhfakh
- Tunisia
- Kais Saied
- Ennahda
- Tarek Amara