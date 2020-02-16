Kejriwal arrives at Ramlila Miadan to be sworn-in as Delhi CM

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Ramlila Maidan here to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time. Besides Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas will take oath as the ministers in Delhi.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi nirman' will share the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. These people would include teachers, bus marshalls, sanitation workers and families of firefighters.

Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

