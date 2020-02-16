Govt. spent Rs 1.4 crores for security of anti-CAA protesters on Dharna, says ACM, Moradabad

The government has incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.4 crores for providing security of those who are sitting on dharna against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Additional City Magistrate (ACM), Moradabad. "The government has spent Rs 1.4 Crore till now for providing security to those who are on Dharna against the CAA. Imran Pratapgarhi has been warned, that if peace is disturbed due to dharna or any damage to the public or private property takes place, then the loss would be compensated from the organizers, and those participating in the protested," said Rajesh Kumar, ACM, Moradabad.

Meanwhile, a Lucknow court on Thursday found 13 people guilty of damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests in Khadra area in Trans Gomti on December 19 last year and ordered recovery of over 21 Lakhs (estimated cost of damage done to the public property) from them within 30 days. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.