Rajasthan Congress stages protest against 'anti-reservation stance' of Modi govt

The Rajasthan state Congress on Sunday organized a dharna protest at the Jaipur Collectorate Circle against the "anti-reservation stance" of the BJP-led central government. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also participated in the sit-in protest.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "As soon as the Supreme Court observation on reservation came out, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked everyone to oppose it." "The BJP is calling the protesters as Pakistani. They are imposing CAA and NRC and hence disturbing the peace of the nation. This is not just about quota, but it seems the central government is on spree to destroy the peace and harmony of the country through their disastrous agenda," he added.

He also hits out government over Jamia Millia Islamia Violence and Gargi College incident. Deputy CM Sachin Pillot said: "Reservation is not like a gareebi hatao (radicate poverty) scheme. Reservation is a tool given in the Constitution for the uplift of the marginalised sections of the society. We will continue our fight and we will stand for our marginalised brothers and sisters."

He accused the central government of adopting an anti-reservation stance and said: "The central government is weakening the case of reservation in the courts." He also hit out the central government over inflation, unemployment, and other economic failures.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.