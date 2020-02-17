China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session -Xinhua

A top legislative body of the Chinese parliament will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss a proposal on delaying the key annual March meeting of parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The proposal for the delay is due to the coronavirus outbreak, Xinhua reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.