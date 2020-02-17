MP Congress wants Priyanka Gandhi to be sent to Rajya Sabha

Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has demanded that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi be sent to the Upper House of the Parliament from the State. MP Congress on Monday tweeted in Hindi saying: "Demand to send Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha from MP: Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma Ji has demanded Priyanka Gandhi Ji to be sent to Rajya Sabha from MP."

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma also said that several Congress ministers have been demanding to send Priyanka to Rajya Sabha. "Priyanka Gandhi is a Congress leader and we all can see a glimpse of Indira ji (Indira Gandhi) in her. As the Congress in-charge for east Uttar Pradesh she is doing a fantastic job. We all want her to step ahead. Congres Minister (Sajjan Singh Verma) has demanded the same," he said.

"The decision will be ultimately taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath," he added. Congress could not win a single seat for a second consecutive time in Delhi Assembly election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

