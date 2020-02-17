Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala minister announces Rs 7.5 L compensation for family of forest watchers killed in fire

Kerala government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 7. 5 lakh each to families of the two forest range watchers, killed in a wildfire at the Vadakkanchery range in Thrissur district on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:05 IST
Kerala minister announces Rs 7.5 L compensation for family of forest watchers killed in fire
K Raju (Credit: https://kerala.gov.in/adv-k-raju. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 7. 5 lakh each to families of the two forest range watchers, killed in a wildfire at the Vadakkanchery range in Thrissur district on Sunday. Forest Minister K Raju said that Rs 7.5 lakh each will be provided as compensation to the families of three forest watchers.

While two watchers - Divakaran and Velayudhan were burnt to death while trying to douse the fire in the HNL Plantation at the Poongodu Forest Station limit, one more watcher Sankaran, who was admitted to hospital with severe burns, succumbed to his injuries later. "The government will cover the costs of the post-mortem and other hospital expenses," said the forest minister adding that if there was any negligence on the part of HNL in taking preventive measures against the fire, it will be examined.

The Forest Minister also said a detailed investigation will be conducted into the possible causes of the wildfire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga allow Barca to make emergency striker signing

Spains footballing authorities have given Barcelona the green light to make an emergency signing after confirming forward Ousmane Dembele will miss at least the next six months with a hamstring issue. The France international, who joins fel...

Uttarakhand CM pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday visited the National Police Memorial here and paid floral tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives on the line of duty. Rawat said that the memorial reminds of the sacrifi...

CDS Gen Rawat unveils big ticket military reform agenda

India will have two to five theatre commands to deal with future security challenges along the western and northern borders and the first such structure is set to be made functional by 2022, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on M...

Gadkari to represent India at road safety conference in Stockholm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will represent India at a two-day global conference on road safety in Stockholm on February 18 and 19. The objective of the conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world communitys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020