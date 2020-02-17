Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 -defence minister

Denmark will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi al-Asad base on March 1, after last month temporarily moving some of them to Kuwait due to security concerns, the Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.

Denmark had around 130 personnel stationed at the Al-Asad base as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

