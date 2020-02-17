Left Menu
Asking reservation is not begging, it is guaranteed by Constitution, says Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that asking for reservation is not begging as it is guaranteed by the Constitution.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-02-2020 18:19 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 18:19 IST
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that asking for reservation is not begging as it is guaranteed by the Constitution. Speaking to ANI about the Supreme Court's recent judgment which stated that reservation in promotion in jobs is not a fundamental right, Paswan said, "The Court's judgment created confusion among people. Supreme Court judgment said that state government can choose to give reservation in jobs while the reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right. Asking for reservation is not begging, it is given by the Constitution."

"Narendra Modi government amended the constitution to give reservation to the poor people of upper caste. It is constitutional and fundamental right and no government can end the reservation," Paswan said. "On February 10 we had a meeting with All 73 SC/ST MPs and they demanded that the government should review the decision or should amend the Constitution," he added.

The Supreme Court had on February 7 said the reservation in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right and that States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of SC/ST community if it chooses not to. The Supreme Court ruling had overturned a 2012 ruling by the Uttarakhand High Court that directed the State to provide quotas to specified communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

