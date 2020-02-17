Left Menu
Development News Edition

RFL case: Ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh bail plea dismissed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
RFL case: Ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh bail plea dismissed

A Delhi court Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur rejected the bail application, saying Malvinder was required to be kept in judicial custody for a proper investigation.

Malvinder (46); his brother Shivinder, also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter; former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58); former CEO of REL Kavi Arora (48) and former CFO of RFL Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing in other companies. The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

"They put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies with no financial standing and (which were) controlled by them. The companies to which the loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged. The police had earlier disputed Malvinder claims that he paid back the money to the entities concerned and said the money was still with RFL's holding company, RHC, controlled by him.

The police counsel claimed that loans were disbursed to shell companies known to the promoters and the ultimate beneficiary was Religare Holding Company (RHC), of which Malvinder and Shivinder are promoters. Advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for complainant Manpreet Suri of RFL, said that Malvinder as one of the promoters of RHC had siphoned off money that came to the RHC.

Malvinder had earlier told the court that he has paid back the money to the 14 entities through which he had received it. Advocate Manu Sharma, appearing for Singh, had said that the EOW "cherry picked" him because of his affiliation with the family of spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who allegedly conspired with other co-accused in the case in allegedly carrying out financial fraud.

RFL owes money to RHC, Sharma said. Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Suri, had earlier told the court that loans were disbursed to shell companies known to the promoters and the ultimate beneficiary was RHC Holding company.

He had further claimed that unsecured loans had been given to shell entities without any due diligence as they were known to the promoters. Gupta had alleged that documents showed the involvement of Shivinder in disbursal of unsecured loans to the shell companies which were further diverted to other companies and co-accused Malvinder, resulting in huge amount of public money being misappropriated.

RFL is a group firm of REL - Religare Enterprises Ltd, which was earlier promoted by Malvinder and his brother Shivinder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bappi Lahiri revamps his classic 'Ek Aankh Maru To' for 'Baaghi 3'

Disco king Bappi Lahiri has revamped his old classic Ek Aankh Maru To from Jeetendra and Sridevi-starrer Tohfa for Tiger Shroffs Baaghi 3. Makers of the film will drop the revamped version of the song titled Bhankas - on February 19 ahead o...

Pompeo blasts corruption, promotes U.S. business in Africa trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced corruption and touted American business on Monday during the second leg of an African tour in Angola, where the government is seeking to claw back billions of dollars looted from state coffers. ...

Pak govt confirms escape of top Taliban militant responsible for shooting Malala

Pakistan government on Monday for the first time admitted that former Pakistan Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan, who was responsible for the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and carrying out the deadly Peshawar Army school carnage in ...

EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft

The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EUs budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday. A gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020