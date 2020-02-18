Chhattisgarh: Security forces defuse IED planted by Naxals

An IED planted by Naxals was on Tuesday defused by the security forces on-road between Batrali and Bawnimari village in Chhattisgarh. According to the Chhatisgarh Police statement, the special operation to defuse the IED, weighing five kgs, was launched by forces at 5:35 am today.

"No damage to our party has been reported," it read. The Naxals often trigger IED blasts to target security personnel in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

