I never misled CM in Sheena Bora murder case probe: Ex-Mumbai CP's revelation in his book 'Let Me Say It Now'

Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop who was completely silent on the chain of events followed by his transfer from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Home guards in 2015, has opened up about Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'.

Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop who was completely silent on the chain of events followed by his transfer from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Home guards in 2015, has opened up about Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'. In his book, Maria has blamed another Mumbai top cop Additional director general (ADG) ATS Deven Bharti for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea were accused of murdering their daughter (Sheena).

The writer has alleged in his book that Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter. He said that he was surprised on Peter calling the then Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti by his first name Deven. He has suspected in his book that "someone" had briefed the Chief Minister "wrongly" in his name that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder. Connecting Sheena murder case probe with his transfer, Maria said: "When Peter informed that he had reported about Sheena's missing in 2012 to 'Deven', I was surprisingly promoted and transferred as DG Home guards."

"I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi," Maria said showing disappointment in the manner he was transferred. The writer also raised suspicion over the appointment of his immediate successor Ahmed Javed as Mumbai Police Commissioner by hinting his relation with Mukerjea family.

Maria has also blamed media for blaming him unnecessarily and suspecting that he had relations with Peter. Taking a jibe over media, he said: "The same media could not found out till date that Deven Bharti was having good relations with Peter and that's why he used to call him with his first name." Peter Mukerjea is accused of murdering his daughter Sheena over a financial dispute in 2012. The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which he was charged for conspiracy.

Mukerjea's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court. (ANI)

