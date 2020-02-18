LDF stages dharna in front of Central govt offices

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday organised a dharna in front of Central government offices across the State protesting against 'anti-people' policies in the Union Budget 2020-21.

In the State capital, Thiruvananthapuram, the dharna was staged in front of the Railway Mail Services (RMS) office.

BR Anil, District Secretary, Communist Party of India (CPI) while addressing the protestors said: "The Union Budget has neglected Kerala completely. The Budget has proposals only to help corporates. There is no effort to address job creation or address issues faced by youths of the country. LDF is staging dharnas in front of Central government offices across the State in protest against the budget." (ANI)

