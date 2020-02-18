Left Menu
Delhi Police files charge-sheet in Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as 'instigator'

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet pertaining to December 15 violence case in Jamia Milia Islamia University on February 13.

Delhi Police files charge-sheet in Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as 'instigator'
Jamia Millia Islamia [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet pertaining to December 15 violence case in Jamia Milia Islamia University on February 13. Sharjeel Imam's name has also been mentioned in the charge sheet as an 'instigator'.

Imam's name was mentioned in the charge-sheet after an accused in the December 15 violence had alleged that he was provoked by Imam's speeches. The investigation revealed that empty bullet cartridges were found during violence belonging to a 3.2 mm pistol.

So far, seventeen people (nine from New friends colony and eight from Jamia) have been arrested in the case. According to the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police, all the accused are locals. The police has also mentioned about Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the charge sheet and stated that their role is also being examined.

The probe team also stated that it will release more photographs for identification in the rioting. The charge-sheet has been filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video was released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media.

The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video. In the CCTV footage, policemen are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons.

On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

