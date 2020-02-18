Left Menu
Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to 14-day judicial remand

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly making hate speeches, to judicial remand for 14-day in Jamia violence case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly making hate speeches, to judicial remand for 14-day in Jamia violence case. Yesterday, the court had sent Imam to one-day police remand.

He was arrested in Jamia violence case by Delhi Police Crime Branch, on charges of making an instigating speech. The crime branch is probing whether the speech given in December last year led to violent clashes or not. Sharjeel is accused of mobilising students and others, a charge that he has denied.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and a possible National Register of Citizens at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day. According to the police, Imam, a resident of Bihar, delivered "very inflammatory and instigating speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC".

"He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they had said. (ANI)

