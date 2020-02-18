Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to quash policy differentiating rewards to sports persons

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:51 IST
HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to quash policy differentiating rewards to sports persons

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and the Sports Authority of India to reply to a plea by a differently-abled sports person seeking quashing of a policy which differentiates between medallists of deaf olympics and para olympics events in rewarding them. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to ministries of youth affairs and sports and social justice and empowerment as also the SAI on the petition.

The petition filed by Virender Singh, a differently- abled sports person and four times gold medallist in wrestling freestyle in International Deaflympics, said the central government has formulated policy for rewards and pensions for Sports persons. The plea said he has been assessed with 100 per cent disability in speaking and hearing by LNJP Hospital.

Singh, who is also an Arjuna awardee, claimed the policy is discriminatory for deaf sports persons with those of Para Olympics category. The petition, filed through advocate Ajay Verma, sought direction to the authorities to extend the benefit of the policy, including cash prize, and all other schemes formulated for rewarding the medallist of Para-Olympics sports event to Singh and medallists of the Deaf-Olympics events.

It said that in 1986, the Ministry of Sports had introduced a scheme of special awards to the medal winners in International events and their coaches. The objective of the special awards is to incentivise the achievements of outstanding sports persons, encourage and motivate them for higher achievements and to act as inspiring role models for attracting the younger generation to take up sports, it said.

As per the scheme, the award is given to sports disciplines in Olympics/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games and chess and the medal winners of open category sports are given cash prizes ranging from 30 to 75 lakh at International Olympic Games. "Similarly, the medal winners of Para Sports Category are also given 75 lakhs in case of winning gold medal, 50 lakhs for silver medal and 30 lakhs for bronze medal at Paralympic Games.

"However, in case of deaf sports, blind sports, special olympic-sports the cash award is discriminatory and violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Police officer, three others arrested for snatching gold

Four persons, including a junior police officer and a civic volunteer were arrested inconnection with the snatching of one-and-half-kg gold valued at Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Tuesday.All the four were produced before a local court on ...

Trump to be gifted Mahatma Gandhi''s autobiography, portrait

US President Donald Trump will be gifted a spinning wheel, two books on the life and times ofMahatma Gandhi and a portrait of the Father of the Nation during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram here on February 24.Trump will be accompanied by...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-Taliban pact to cut violence about to start, Afghan minister says amid clashes

An agreement between the Taliban and U.S. forces to reduce violence will come into force within the next five days, Afghanistans acting interior minister said on Tuesday, amid continued clashes between the militants and Afghan forces. A sen...

Soccer-Mourinho doesn't expect Son to return this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect forward Son Heung-min to play again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm at the weekend, he said on Tuesday. Sons injury leaves Spurs short on attacking options f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020