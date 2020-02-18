Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC quashes demands raised by GDA against builders, developers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:51 IST
HC quashes demands raised by GDA against builders, developers

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday held that demanding external development fees from builders or developers under the heads of "elevated road and metro station" and security for the "rainwater harvesting system" was illegal and without jurisdiction. The court quashed the demands raised by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) against builders and developers.

A bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice VC Dixit passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by the Raj Nagar Extension (NH-58) Developers' Association, a registered society with 25 real estate developers as its members. The petitioner was aggrieved by the demands raised by the GDA with regard to external development fees, which included development of an "elevated road and metro station", security for the "rainwater harvesting system" and the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), while sanctioning the layout plans of each member of the society.

The petitioner's plea was that the demand raised by the GDA was illegal and without jurisdiction because individual developers and builders or the members of the society were not concerned with the construction of any elevated road or metro station and therefore, no fee on account of the same could be demanded from them under the "external development charges" head. After hearing the counsels for the parties, the bench observed, "A perusal of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development (Assessment, Levy and Collection of Development Fee) Rules, 2014 reveals that there is no provision for demanding or collecting any development fee in context with elevated road or metro station."

While allowing the petition and quashing the demand, the court observed, "No provision whatsoever was placed before us, which empowers the development authority to demand a development fee in reference to the construction of an elevated road and a metro station." Earlier, an objection was raised on behalf of the GDA by saying that the petitioner had no locus standi to challenge the demand, but the same was not accepted by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Police officer, three others arrested for snatching gold

Four persons, including a junior police officer and a civic volunteer were arrested inconnection with the snatching of one-and-half-kg gold valued at Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Tuesday.All the four were produced before a local court on ...

Trump to be gifted Mahatma Gandhi''s autobiography, portrait

US President Donald Trump will be gifted a spinning wheel, two books on the life and times ofMahatma Gandhi and a portrait of the Father of the Nation during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram here on February 24.Trump will be accompanied by...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-Taliban pact to cut violence about to start, Afghan minister says amid clashes

An agreement between the Taliban and U.S. forces to reduce violence will come into force within the next five days, Afghanistans acting interior minister said on Tuesday, amid continued clashes between the militants and Afghan forces. A sen...

Soccer-Mourinho doesn't expect Son to return this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect forward Son Heung-min to play again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm at the weekend, he said on Tuesday. Sons injury leaves Spurs short on attacking options f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020