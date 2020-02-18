Bhim Army seeks nod for rally in Nagpur''s Reshimbaug, moves HC
The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government
and the Nagpur police commissioner on a petition filed by a Bhim Army functionary over permission to hold a rally in
Reshimbaug area here on February 22. The ground in which the Bhim Army wants to hold a
rally, to be addressed by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, is close to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
and Kotwali police denied permission citing law and order. The petition, filed by Bhim Army Nagpur district chief
Praful Shende through his counsel Firdos Mirza, said the outfit had got permission from the CP and Berar Education
Society which controls the Nagpur Improvement Trusted-owned ground.
However, the petition stated, the Kotwali police station denied permission citing law and order.
It sought directives from HC to the state government and police commissioner to grant permission to Bhim Army to
hold the rally. Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar issued notices
to the respondents to reply before the next date of hearing scheduled for February 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.