Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dismissed BSF constable moves SC against Allahabad HC's dismissal order over election plea

Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who tried last year to file his nomination papers for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking re-election, on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:45 IST
Dismissed BSF constable moves SC against Allahabad HC's dismissal order over election plea
Tej Bahadur Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who tried last year to file his nomination papers for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking re-election, on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order. Tej Bahadur has filed the appeal before the apex court and challenged the judgment of December 6, 2019, passed by the Allahabad High Court, wherein it had dismissed the election petition of the appellant on the ground of no locus in the case.

"Allow the present appeal and set aside the judgment of December 6, 2019, passed by the Allahabad High Court," Tej Bahadur Yadav's lawyer, Pradeep Yadav, said in his petition. The petition of Tej Bahadur stated that the Allahabad High Court had failed to appreciate that the Returning Officer (RO) had arbitrarily rejected the nomination without following the procedure laid down by law and in clear violation of the principles of natural justice.

The plea stated that because the High Court failed to appreciate that no evidence had been led before the High Court and election petition has been rejected on frivolous grounds. It also said that the Allahabad High Court had failed to appreciate that no inquiry had been done by the RO before rejecting the nomination of the appellant.

"The Allahabad High Court had also committed grave error because without taking into consideration the law laid down by this court that when any person has filed his nomination in any constituency and his candidature has been rejected by the RO, then he has locus to file election petition on sole ground of his rejection," Tej Bahadur's plea claimed. The Supreme Court had rejected Tej Bahadur 's petition in May last year, and asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court for relief.

Tej Bahadur had approached the Allahabad High Court, which had also rejected his petition prompting him to file an appeal before the apex court challenging the HC's order of dismissal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KMC elections likely to be held in mid April: Official sources

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020