'Change of Guard' ceremony to commence from May 1 at Maharashtra Police HQ

From May 1, Maharashtra Government is set to introduce the "Change of Guard" ceremony at the state Police Headquarters here on the lines of the world-famous ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in London. "The ceremony will involve a parade and police band playing to mark the 'changing of guard' which would commence from May 1 and on every Sunday thereon. This ceremony will be open for all the travelers and visitors at the Police headquarters. It will be a great attraction for both foreign and domestic tourists visiting Mumbai," said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.

Maharashtra Police headquarters complex is situated in South Mumbai near the Gateway of India.Earlier on Tuesday, Deshmukh and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray visited the Directorate General of Police and met the senior officials to finalise the proposal. The State government will also set up a "Martyrs Gallery" at the DGP Office as a tribute.

Currently, in India, there is a 'Changing in Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a 'Retreat' ceremony at the Attari -Wagah border every day. (ANI)

