Delhi court upholds Amanatullah Khan's discharge in 2010 child labour rescue case

A sessions court in Delhi on Wednesday upheld a magistrate court order, which had discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a 2010 child labour rescue case. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kumar upheld the order passed by ACMM Samar Vishal.

Khan was accused of threatening and obstructing labour department officers from rescuing child labourers from Zari units in South Delhi. The magistrate court while discharged AAP MLA had also pulled up the police for its lethargic investigation in the case in which 15 child labourers were being rescued by the police and NGO from Batla House in Jamia Nagar.

An FIR was registered in Jamia Nagar police station on November 1, 2010, on the complaint of then sub-division magistrate, who was leading a rescue team of child labourers in that area. The complaint was based on a note of the labour officer. The police had filed a charge-sheet in the matter in the year 2016 and a court had taken cognisance of the same. (ANI)

