Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seventy-five years after Iwo Jima, grenade blast etched in memory of 104-year-old former Marine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:32 IST
Seventy-five years after Iwo Jima, grenade blast etched in memory of 104-year-old former Marine

On the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marines' landing on Iwo Jima, 104-year-old William White still has vivid memories of the exploding grenade that nearly ended his solo reconnaissance mission during one of World War Two's fiercest battles.

White was one of tens of thousands of Marines who stormed the beaches of the tiny tear-shaped Pacific island, a landing that began on Feb. 19, 1945. The bloody, 36-day battle that ensued left nearly 7,000 U.S. and 22,000 Japanese fighters dead. White, who resides in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California, said he was looking for cover for his unit when he encountered a squad of Japanese soldiers and opened fire. The Japanese responded with gunfire and grenades, and one exploded and wounded him so badly he thought he would die.

"It could have been very, very simple. But it didn’t happen, fortunately,” said White, a Purple Heart recipient who is among a dwindling number of U.S. veterans of the battle. Iwo Jima, about 700 miles (1,000 km) south of Tokyo, was sought by the U.S. military as a staging area for attacks on the Japanese main islands.

It is best known for an iconic news photograph of six U.S. Marines raising the U.S. flag on top of the island's Mount Suribachi, signaling a hard-won victory. The photo inspired a statue at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. White was a company sergeant assigned to lead a 10-man security detail for the First Battalion, 28th Marines, during the invasion, named Operation Detachment. When he ventured out alone on his reconnaissance mission to look for cover, he was about 50 yards ahead of his men when suddenly the gunfire erupted.

His fellow Marines exchanged fire with the Japanese military for several minutes. Suddenly, a grenade went off six to seven inches from White. “The next thing I knew I was up against the wall. The grenade had exploded, shoved me back against the wall. I had no idea what was going on,” White said.

Somehow, he managed to get up and stagger back to the sick bay. White does not know how and cannot explain it, but knows he was lucky. White was later transported to Guam and eventually back to the U.S. mainland. The Purple Heart that arrived in the mail several months later was one of many medals he was awarded during his 35 years of active service.

The centenarian, who was married for 42 years and rose to the rank of major before his retirement, said he thinks about Iwo Jima from time to time. "I occasionally have thoughts about what happened or what might have happened," White said. "But that's it - just memories."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, SAP Concur join hands to manage spending in corporate sector

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, and SAP Concur have joined hands for spending management services for the corporate sector. HDFC Bank will offer a corporate credit card for business travelers, providing a one-stop solution for payment and expense ma...

In northern Syria, currency switch shows Turkey's influence

Last month Hussam Shamo, a baker in northern Syria, stopped selling his bread in Syrian pounds after the latest slump in the currency forced him to push up prices yet again.Taking his lead from the local council in his town of Azaz, which p...

Leave, not a matter of right: Odisha govt to college teachers

Cautioning teachers of all state-run and aided colleges against participating in anyagitation by taking leave, the Odisha government has clarified that leave is not a matter of right.In a letter to all principals of government and aided col...

Bangladesh kicks off vaccination blitz to eliminate cholera

Dhaka, Feb 19 AFP Bangladesh on Wednesday kicked off a drive to vaccinate more than a million people against cholera, which infects tens of thousands a year, as part of an international campaign to eliminate transmission by 2030. The delta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020