Match-fixing: Never gave assurance in UK court of no further investigation, MHA tells HC

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:43 IST
The Delhi High Court was informed by the Home Ministry on Wednesday it never gave any assurance in UK court that no further investigation will be carried out in the case related to Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. Justice Anu Malhotra will on Thursday pronounce order on Chawla's plea challenging his custodial remand in the case.

The court reserved its order after being informed by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for MHA, that Chawla will remain in Tihar jail and they will question him there itself. Chawla, extradited from the UK, has challenged in the high court the trial court's order sending him to police custody saying that during the extradition proceedings, the MHA had given assurance to the UK government that he will be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

