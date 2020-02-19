Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit - letter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:09 IST
UPDATE 2-China threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit - letter
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Beijing threatened to retaliate against Czech companies with operations in China if a senior Czech lawmaker went ahead with a planned visit to Taiwan, according to a diplomatic letter seen by Reuters. The Jan. 10 letters, which was sent by China's embassy in Prague to the Czech president's office, suggested that Czech companies operating in mainland China, such as Volkswagen subsidiary Skoda Auto or lender Home Credit Group, would suffer if Senate speaker Jaroslav Kubera visited the self-ruled island.

Kubera died unexpectedly on Jan. 20 before his trip had been due to take place, but the letter, written in Czech, reveals how explicit Beijing was about the possible consequences if the visit had gone ahead. "Czech companies whose representatives visit Taiwan with Chairman Kubera will not be welcome in China or with the Chinese people," the letter said.

"Czech companies who have economic interests in China will have to pay for the visit to Taiwan by Chairman Kubera," the letter added, noting, "China is the largest foreign market for many Czech companies like Skoda Auto, Home Credit Group, Klaviry Petrof and others". The Czech president's spokesman confirmed the letter had been received but did not comment on its content.

Asked about the letter, China's foreign ministry said it did not know where the information had come from. "I want to emphasize that China resolutely opposes a country that has established diplomatic relations with China having official exchanges with Taiwan authorities in any form. This stance has been consistent and clear," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in fax.

The Foreign Ministry in Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, criticized China's warning to Prague. "China's business pressure on the Czech Republic proves that 'one belt one road' is a predatory policy tool, bringing only counter-effects to the global business order," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said.

'SERIOUS BREACH' As speaker of the Czech Republic's Senate, Kubera was the country's second-most senior official after President Milos Zeman.

Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis had expressed concern that Kubera's plans to visit Taiwan would lead China to retaliate against the Central European country's business community. The Senate's office said Kubera had been aware of the letter and its content after receiving a copy at a regular meeting of top Czech foreign policy officials.

The Chinese letter warns that Kubera's trip would be seen as a "serious breach" of the so-called one-China policy on Taiwan, under which Beijing insists it is the sole representative of China. Babis's government, which has the main say on foreign policy, has repeatedly said it adheres to the one-China policy.

However, diplomatic ties cooled last year when city authorities in Prague showed support for Tibet and demanded changes to an intercity partnership agreement with Beijing over a reference to China's policy on Taiwan. The agreement was eventually canceled, and Prague instead signed a cooperation deal with Taiwan's Taipei, further infuriating Beijing.

Another dent in bilateral relations came in December 2018 when the Czech cyber-security watchdog warned about the risks of using network technology provided by Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE. A Home Credit spokesman said he had not been aware of the letter, while Skoda could not be reached immediately for comment.

Czech senators elected a replacement for Kubera as a speaker on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya's Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network

Kenyas biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider awarding a contract to Chinas Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation 5G network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday.The United States government has been urgi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers

The ongoing KRU womens festival will now be played in two tiers. This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.The league previousl...

Saldanha chosen Chairman of CCBI commission for Liturgy

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha has been elected the new chairman of the Conferenceof Catholic Bishops of India Commission for Liturgy by the CCBI plenary assembly held in Bengaluru recently.He succeeded Archbishop Dominic Jala who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020