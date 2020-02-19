Left Menu
Development News Edition

Task force formed to study issue of age of girl entering motherhood: Centre to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:11 IST
Task force formed to study issue of age of girl entering motherhood: Centre to HC

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that a task force has been constituted to study the issue of minimum age of girl entering motherhood. The Centre's submissions were made during the hearing of a PIL seeking equality in legal age of marriage for men and women.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was informed about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent speech while presenting the Budget in Parliament where she discussed the issue of age of girls entering motherhood. The minister had said in her speech, "Women's age of marriage was increased from fifteen years to eighteen years in 1978, by amending erstwhile Sharda Act of 1929. As India progresses further, opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers.

"There are imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate (MMR) as well as improvement of nutrition levels. Entire issue about age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light. I propose to appoint a task force that will present its recommendations in six months' time." The court granted more time to the Centre to file its response to the petition which says the minimum age limit of 18 years for a woman to get married amounts to "blatant discrimination" and listed the matter for further hearing on May 28.

Men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21. Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said the plea has been filed raising a legal question and forming a task force will not serve the purpose. He said it is a matter concerning right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The high court had earlier sought response from the Centre on the PIL by the BJP leader claiming that the difference in minimum age of marriage for men and women was based on patriarchal stereotypes and has no scientific backing. The petition claimed that the difference in marriage age violates the principles of gender equality, gender justice and dignity of women.

"The petition challenges a blatant, ongoing form of discrimination against women. That is the discriminatory minimum age limit for marriage for men and women in India. "While men in India are permitted to get married only at the age of 21 years, women are allowed to get married when they are 18. This distinction is based in patriarchal stereotypes, has no scientific backing, perpetrates de jure and de facto inequality against women, and goes completely against global trends," the petition contended.

It said "it is a social reality" that married women are expected to perform a subordinate role vis-à-vis the husband and this "power imbalance" is deeply aggravated by the age difference. "A younger spouse is, therefore, expected to respect and be servile to her elder partner, which aggravates the pre-existing gender based hierarchy in the marital relationship," the petition stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Teachers have basic duty to wean students away from drugs: CM

Puducherry, Feb 19 PTI Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday called upon the teachers to ensurethat students, including girls, did not fall prey to drug abuse.Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers o...

Rajasthan Assembly passes GST Amendment Bill

Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2020 by voice vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal introduced the Bill in the House.During a discussion on the Bill, he said o...

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers: Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy.

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy....

Govt does not acknowledge there is a word such as 'slowdown': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Govt does not acknowledge there is a word such as slowdown Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020